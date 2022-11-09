Quant 24 Hour Volume Reaches $161.05 Million (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Quant token can now be bought for about $116.24 or 0.00717890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and $161.05 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quant has traded down 24.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00543388 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4,753.71 or 0.28268233 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000368 BTC.

About Quant

Quant was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official website is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network.

Quant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “What is Quant?Quant is a cryptocurrency project that launched in June 2018 that aims to connect blockchains and networks on a global scale without sacrificing efficiency. It aims to allow applications to operate on multiple blockchains through the creation of the first blockchain operating system.That operating system is called the Overledger Network and connects different blockchains using APIs. The operating system allows developers to build decentralized multi-chain applications (called MApps) for their users.What is QNT used for?For developers to create a MApp on the network they must hold a specific amount of QNT tokens. These tokens power the Overledger Network and are used to pay for services developed on top of it. QNT is an ERC-20 token.Who created Quant?Quant says its technology is the brainchild of its cofounder Gilbert Verdian, who while serving at HM Treasury in the UK Government in 2009, and later as Chief Information Security Officer for a Department of Health in Australia “realised the full potential of DLTs [distributed ledger technologies].”The platform was also cofounded by Dr Paolo Tasca, an entrepreneur and digital economist specialized in distributed systems. Dr. Tasca has served as a special advisor on blockchain technology at the United Nations and worked with central banks throughout the world.Where can you buy QNT?Quant’s QNT token is being traded on major cryptocurrency exchanges, now including on Coinbase and Coinbase Pro. You can find out more about which currencies QNT is traded against and on which platforms on our analysis tab.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

