Quantfury Token (QTF) Price Tops $9.32

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for $9.32 or 0.00057847 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $93.18 million and $328,561.68 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 10.28095546 USD and is down -4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $276,121.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

