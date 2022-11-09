QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Down 12.1%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 12.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 336,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,248,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
QS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QuantumScape from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.
QuantumScape Stock Down 13.0 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 5.58. The company has a current ratio of 25.68, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of QuantumScape
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 103.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 125.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $66,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Featured Stories
