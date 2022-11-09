QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Down 12.1%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 12.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 336,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,248,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QuantumScape from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

QuantumScape Stock Down 13.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 5.58. The company has a current ratio of 25.68, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $258,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,207.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $258,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,207.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $517,466.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 400,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,515.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 534,217 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,209 in the last 90 days. 13.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 103.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 125.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $66,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuantumScape

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

