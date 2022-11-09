Quent Capital LLC Has $148,000 Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $200,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 631.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after buying an additional 1,004,500 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 41.8% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,617,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,398,000 after buying an additional 772,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,579,000 after acquiring an additional 770,512 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Twilio from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Twilio from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.04.

Insider Activity

Twilio Stock Performance

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,915,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $316.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.96.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

