Quent Capital LLC Has $74,000 Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 347.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $8,505,000. Finally, VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 9,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.87.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,393,648 shares of company stock valued at $190,979,619. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

