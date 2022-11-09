Quent Capital LLC Sells 97 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Boeing by 82.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,981 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Boeing by 10.4% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 11,234 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in Boeing by 14.3% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 6.6% during the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

Shares of BA opened at $168.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.06. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

