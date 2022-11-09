Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $772.00 million-$782.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $781.17 million.
A number of research firms have issued reports on RXT. William Blair cut Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Rackspace Technology to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.70.
NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.36. 2,325,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,778,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,923,000 after purchasing an additional 173,522 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 563.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 124,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 106,111 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 122,340 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
