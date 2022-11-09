Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $772.00 million-$782.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $781.17 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RXT. William Blair cut Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Rackspace Technology to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.70.

NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.36. 2,325,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,778,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,923,000 after purchasing an additional 173,522 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 563.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 124,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 106,111 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 122,340 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

