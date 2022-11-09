Radicle Market Capitalization Reaches $49.78 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded down 23.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last week, Radicle has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. Radicle has a total market cap of $49.78 million and $22.04 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can now be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00009069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002629 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00549456 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,496.36 or 0.28620281 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000366 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,606,565 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.