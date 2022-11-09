Radio Caca (RACA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $67.99 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 9th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $67.99 million and approximately $11.78 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.38 or 0.01682820 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00006626 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00028327 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00049906 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000528 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.23 or 0.01669129 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.radiocaca.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

