Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Given New $14.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of METC opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $495.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $21.73.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.96). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David E. K. Frischkorn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $58,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,439 shares in the company, valued at $413,218.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth $948,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 181,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 61,485 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,736,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

