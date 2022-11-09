RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Stock Price Up 10.7%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) shares rose 10.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $550.00 and last traded at $550.00. Approximately 17 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $496.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTLLF shares. HSBC upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €975.00 ($975.00) to €860.00 ($860.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €598.00 ($598.00) to €619.00 ($619.00) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $716.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $501.40 and its 200-day moving average is $571.96.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

