Raymond James Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Information Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.81. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Information Services from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Information Services from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Information Services from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

ISV opened at C$22.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.36. The firm has a market cap of C$391.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. Information Services has a 12 month low of C$19.12 and a 12 month high of C$28.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Information Services’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

