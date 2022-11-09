Raymond James Lowers Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target to $32.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $38.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.08.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $164.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $111,761.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.