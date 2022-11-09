Raymond James Raises Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$17.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SDE. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.33.

TSE:SDE traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 475,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,564. The stock has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$4.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.03.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$437.70 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spartan Delta news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Hodgson sold 25,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.19, for a total value of C$258,061.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 408,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,157,550.57. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Hodgson sold 25,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.19, for a total value of C$258,061.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 408,003 shares in the company, valued at C$4,157,550.57. Also, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$276,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,261,955. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,540.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

