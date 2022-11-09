Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First Solar (FSLR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR):

11/7/2022 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $145.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $89.00.

11/1/2022 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $156.00.

11/1/2022 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $137.00.

10/31/2022 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $138.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $200.00 to $233.00.

10/28/2022 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2022 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $76.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – First Solar was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

10/28/2022 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $167.00 to $175.00.

10/28/2022 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $164.00 to $180.00.

10/24/2022 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $152.00 to $138.00.

10/20/2022 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – First Solar is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $135.00 to $180.00.

9/28/2022 – First Solar was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/28/2022 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00.

9/22/2022 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $146.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2022 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/12/2022 – First Solar was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

First Solar stock traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.80. 76,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.50 and a beta of 1.26. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $161.64.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $158,087.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,278 shares of company stock valued at $281,663. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 22,940.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $267,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in First Solar by 11.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

