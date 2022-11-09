Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Trading Down 47%

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Rating) traded down 47% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 1.62 and last traded at 1.88. 1,531,025 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 557% from the average session volume of 233,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.55.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of 4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of 4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38.

About Reconnaissance Energy Africa

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas potential in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

