Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.01

Shares of Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $1.00. Regis Resources shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Regis Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Regis Resources alerts:

Regis Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15.

Regis Resources Company Profile

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.