Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Up 14.0 %

Shares of RGLS opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.63. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

About Regulus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,656,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Featured Articles

