Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Regulus Therapeutics Stock Up 14.0 %
Shares of RGLS opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.63. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
