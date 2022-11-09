Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RELX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,920 ($33.62) to GBX 3,020 ($34.77) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($30.51) to GBX 2,785 ($32.07) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($25.33) to GBX 2,000 ($23.03) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,805 ($32.30) to GBX 2,828 ($32.56) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Relx Stock Performance

Relx Company Profile

Shares of NYSE RELX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13.

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.