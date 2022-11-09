Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 9th (BBD, CLVS, CPPMF, GRN, QS, SI, TIH, TLS, VCEL, WWW)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, November 9th:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)

was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$0.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.30.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$112.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$120.00.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was downgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was downgraded by analysts at CL King from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

