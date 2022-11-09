Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Symrise (SY1)

Symrise (FRA: SY1) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/7/2022 – Symrise was given a new €111.00 ($111.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/4/2022 – Symrise was given a new €125.00 ($125.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/27/2022 – Symrise was given a new €115.00 ($115.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/27/2022 – Symrise was given a new €125.00 ($125.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/26/2022 – Symrise was given a new €121.00 ($121.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/26/2022 – Symrise was given a new €116.00 ($116.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/26/2022 – Symrise was given a new €120.00 ($120.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/26/2022 – Symrise was given a new €125.00 ($125.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/26/2022 – Symrise was given a new €107.00 ($107.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/24/2022 – Symrise was given a new €115.00 ($115.00) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/18/2022 – Symrise was given a new €120.00 ($120.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/17/2022 – Symrise was given a new €121.00 ($121.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/10/2022 – Symrise was given a new €121.00 ($121.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/30/2022 – Symrise was given a new €121.00 ($121.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/29/2022 – Symrise was given a new €116.00 ($116.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/26/2022 – Symrise was given a new €125.00 ($125.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/23/2022 – Symrise was given a new €107.00 ($107.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/20/2022 – Symrise was given a new €130.00 ($130.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/19/2022 – Symrise was given a new €116.00 ($116.00) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/14/2022 – Symrise was given a new €125.00 ($125.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/12/2022 – Symrise was given a new €116.00 ($116.00) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Symrise Price Performance

Shares of SY1 traded up €3.51 ($3.51) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €101.85 ($101.85). 273,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Symrise AG has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($56.96) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($73.48). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €101.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €104.46.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

