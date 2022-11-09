Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Trading 0.9% Higher

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 90.20 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 90.20 ($1.04). 109,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 300,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.40 ($1.03).

Residential Secure Income Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £167.02 million and a PE ratio of 1,002.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 103.28.

Insider Transactions at Residential Secure Income

In other Residential Secure Income news, insider Robert Whiteman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £18,200 ($20,955.67).

About Residential Secure Income

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

