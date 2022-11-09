Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Stock Position Lifted by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 422.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:REZI traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 21,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $28.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Resideo Technologies Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REZI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.