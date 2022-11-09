Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 136 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $6.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $263.32. The company had a trading volume of 63,793,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,815,203. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.76.
Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend
Invesco QQQ Trust Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)
