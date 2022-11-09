Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,331 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,157,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,073,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,139. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.39.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

