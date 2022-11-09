Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $111.24 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,886 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 4.8% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 1.83% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $111,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA MOAT traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $62.42. 313,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,646. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average of $66.13.

