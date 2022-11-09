Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $7.37 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,128 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,024,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,798. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.55.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.