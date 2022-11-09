Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 55,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,341,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.72. 15,285,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,986,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $262.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

