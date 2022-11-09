Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,227 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,786 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.09% of Signature Bank worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at about $9,616,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 9.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Signature Bank by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Signature Bank by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBNY traded down $10.12 on Wednesday, hitting $132.02. 1,833,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,763. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.67. Signature Bank has a one year low of $129.96 and a one year high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point cut their price target on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.14.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

