Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 3,042 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,573,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,668,551. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.01 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $261.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.74.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 157.26%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

