Restore (LON:RST) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $395.35

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 395.35 ($4.55) and traded as low as GBX 341 ($3.93). Restore shares last traded at GBX 345 ($3.97), with a volume of 48,761 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Restore from GBX 570 ($6.56) to GBX 500 ($5.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Restore Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 393.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 421.94. The company has a market capitalization of £524.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,735.71.

Restore Company Profile

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

