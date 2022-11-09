Reviewing Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Medical REIT and Ladder Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 3 0 0 2.00 Ladder Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67

Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.54%. Ladder Capital has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.20%. Given Global Medical REIT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Ladder Capital.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Global Medical REIT pays out 336.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ladder Capital pays out 104.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Ladder Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Global Medical REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Ladder Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $115.94 million 5.08 $17.62 million $0.25 35.96 Ladder Capital $357.85 million 3.84 $56.52 million $0.88 12.35

Ladder Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Ladder Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Global Medical REIT has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ladder Capital has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Ladder Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT 16.48% 3.79% 1.66% Ladder Capital 23.35% 7.20% 1.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.9% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Ladder Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Ladder Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ladder Capital beats Global Medical REIT on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc. is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

About Ladder Capital

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. This segment also invests in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, student housing portfolios, hotels, industrial buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

