Reviewing Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) & Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR)

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) and Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Perpetua Resources and Athena Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Perpetua Resources presently has a consensus target price of $9.17, indicating a potential upside of 290.07%. Given Perpetua Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Perpetua Resources has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athena Gold has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Athena Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$35.95 million ($0.47) -5.00 Athena Gold N/A N/A -$1.03 million ($0.02) -3.00

Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athena Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Athena Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A -25.97% -23.47% Athena Gold N/A -28.85% -22.43%

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Excelsior Springs project comprising 2 EX and 88 ES contiguous and unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,884 acres; two patented claims covering an area of 40 acres; and ten ES claims covering 202 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. Athena Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

