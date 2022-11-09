Reviewing Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) and Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) and Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Pressure BioSciences has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cue Health has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Pressure BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Cue Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Pressure BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Cue Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pressure BioSciences -882.77% N/A -535.49% Cue Health -6.24% 5.50% 3.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pressure BioSciences and Cue Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Pressure BioSciences and Cue Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pressure BioSciences $2.00 million 6.57 -$20.15 million ($2.02) -0.59 Cue Health $618.11 million 0.91 $86.42 million ($0.30) -12.60

Cue Health has higher revenue and earnings than Pressure BioSciences. Cue Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pressure BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pressure BioSciences and Cue Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pressure BioSciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Cue Health 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cue Health has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.64%. Given Cue Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cue Health is more favorable than Pressure BioSciences.

Summary

Cue Health beats Pressure BioSciences on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources. It offers Barocycler instrumentations comprising Barocycler 2320EXT, Barocycler HUB880, Barocycler HUB440, and The Shredder SG3. The company also distributes cell disruption equipment, parts, and consumables. In addition, it offers Barocycler consumable products, such as PCT MicroTubes, PCT MicroCaps, PCT-Micro Pestle, and pressure used to lyse samples for extraction tubes, as well as application specific kits, including consumable products and reagents. The company serves researchers at academic laboratories, government agencies, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical firms, and other life science institutions. It has collaborations with RedShiftBio Inc.; Inova Schar Cancer Center; NYU; Leica Microsystems, GmbH; Steinbeis Centre for biopolymer analysis and biological mass spectrometry; The Ohio State University; University of Delaware; and Cedars Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Boston Biomedica, Inc. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is based in South Easton, Massachusetts. As of August 2, 2022, Pressure BioSciences, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Emergent Health Corp.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc., a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors. It also provides COVID-19 testing kits for the Cue Health Monitoring System The company was formerly known as Cue Inc and changed its name to Cue Health Inc. in December 2017. Cue Health Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

