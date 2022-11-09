Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 2.22% of Coda Octopus Group worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Touchstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 280,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

Coda Octopus Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Coda Octopus Group stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.13. 10,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.21. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group ( NASDAQ:CODA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 16.63%.

(Get Rating)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.