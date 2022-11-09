Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Toro by 13.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,269,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,499,000 after buying an additional 642,703 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,198,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,218,000 after purchasing an additional 575,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Toro by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,921,000 after purchasing an additional 78,507 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,859,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,448,000 after purchasing an additional 135,384 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 4.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,759,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,930,000 after purchasing an additional 116,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Toro Price Performance

NYSE TTC traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.07. 480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.96. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.76. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $109.83.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $612,714.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,802.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $612,714.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,802.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $365,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,266.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,232. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.