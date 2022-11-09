Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Kirby stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $67.61. 245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,445. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Kirby had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $745.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.