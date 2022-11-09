Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 623 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,435,000 after purchasing an additional 99,453 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,722,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,101,000 after purchasing an additional 144,335 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,550,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,265,000 after purchasing an additional 79,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 712.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,024 shares in the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,094.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 1.2 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of DLB stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.39. 561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,584. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.93. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $96.85. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

