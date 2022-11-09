RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $523.00 million-$529.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $544.97 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.97-$1.98 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,929,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,828. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average is $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.89. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $315.00.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $121,632.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,745 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,391.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,510,000 after buying an additional 175,762 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,500,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 527,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,566,000 after buying an additional 62,334 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

