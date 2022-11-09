Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,200 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($71.39) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RIO. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($49.51) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($66.78) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. set a GBX 5,800 ($66.78) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($65.63) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($46.06) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,336.92 ($61.45).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.1 %

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,117 ($58.92) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($50.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,343 ($73.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £82.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 535.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,815.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,047.37.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.