Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) dropped 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.35 and last traded at $35.03. Approximately 539,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 19,301,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.14.

RBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Roblox to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roblox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 711,960 shares of company stock worth $30,460,362. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,906,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,306,000 after buying an additional 6,123,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after buying an additional 7,143,300 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,474,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,733,000 after buying an additional 1,069,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,102,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,570,000 after buying an additional 2,908,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

