Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Acquires 32,100 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,226,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,561,761.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Jay Farner purchased 30,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $197,640.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Jay Farner purchased 31,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $199,712.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Jay Farner purchased 29,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $199,335.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Jay Farner purchased 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $199,240.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Jay Farner purchased 30,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $199,320.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Jay Farner purchased 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $199,533.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Jay Farner purchased 31,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $199,710.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Jay Farner bought 32,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Jay Farner bought 29,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $199,287.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Jay Farner bought 28,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $199,785.00.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

RKT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.51. 3,187,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,302,939. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 105.17 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

RKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

