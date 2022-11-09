Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Buys 866 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned 1.14% of Artesian Resources worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 10.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Artesian Resources

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $193,425.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,201.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Artesian Resources news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,354 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $193,425.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,201.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $729,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,609.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,658 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:ARTNA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $490.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.31. Artesian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $60.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2784 per share. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.