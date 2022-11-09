Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 229,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 3.3% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $38,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 23.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 221,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,016,000 after buying an additional 42,628 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4 %

PEP traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $179.92. The company had a trading volume of 62,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,458,407. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $183.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

