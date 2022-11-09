Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $11.23 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,112 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth $48,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth $48,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 540.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

NYSE BA traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.65. 309,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,306,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.06. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

