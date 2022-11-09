Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.7% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $36.52. 596,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,718,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.02. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $292.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

