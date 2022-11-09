Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Increases Stock Position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 91,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Performance

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,538. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.84 and a 200-day moving average of $133.54. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a one year low of $121.28 and a one year high of $151.10.

