Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target to $237.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $246.00 to $237.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $167.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $139.69 and a one year high of $204.62.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,569,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,569,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at $614,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,633 shares of company stock worth $3,257,923 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

