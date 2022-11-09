Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $189.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.26.

AAPL opened at $139.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

