Royal Bank of Canada Cuts The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target to $18.00

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PNTG. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group Price Performance

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.80 million, a P/E ratio of 588.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The Pennant Group had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $116.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 79.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 76,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

(Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.